Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan tie knot secretly? Actress spotted wearing sindoor

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Neha Singh popularly known by her stage name Pavitra Punia hit headlines in 2020 after she started dating fellow contestant and actor Eijaz Khan. The actress last year announced her engagement with Eijaz Khan by sharing pictures from the proposal. But what grabbed the attention of netizens was a video Pavitra Punia shared on her Instagram handle recently.

The Love U Zindagi actress shared a video wherein she is seen decked up in a red-coloured saree. She is seen feeding a cat and fish near a pond and netizens suspect that she is married to Eijaz Khan now. The actress has also donned Sindoor which gives credence to the suspicions of the internet users’ claims.

One of the users wrote, “Sindoor mai kitni pyari lag rhi ho ap Shayad apko bhi nhi pta.”

A second user wrote, “Ap pure soul ho”. A third user left a comment, “Shadi kb hui or kis se” Another user commented, “Kya Apki Shaadi ho gayi hai kya?” A fifth user asked Pavitra Punia in the comments, “Shadi kub hui yar”

Watch the video below

Eijaz Khan is popularly known for his serials including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Kkavyanjali, is temporarily out of the Bigg Boss 14 house because he has to complete the shoot of his web-series “City Of Dreams 2”.

On the other hand, Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se.