Pavitra Punia in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; see contestants list

Mumbai: Reality shows are quite excited for the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi to announce the new season soon. Even though there is no official announcement yet, many names from the industry who are likely to take part in the show are being cropped up.

Latest TV personality to be added to the speculated list of contestants is actress Pavitra Punia. According to a report in India Forums, makers of KKK 12 have approached Pavitra. However, it is still not confirmed if she has given a nod or not.

Pavitra Punia has worked in shows like Love U Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She also took part in Bigg Boss 13. Pavitra is currently dating Eijaz Khan and they are quite vocal about their relationship.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, from popular Bigg Boss celebrities to other well know personalities from telly world, many names have been doing rounds on internet who are likely to take part in the Rohit Shetty hosted show. Check the list of probable contestants below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List

Umar Riaz Simba Nagpal Dipika Kakar Rajiv Adatia Donal Bisht Paras Chhabra Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Jennifer Winget Erica Fernandes Ishita Dutta Shurti Sharma Kavita Kaushik

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is expected to go on floors in April or May.