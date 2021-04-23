Pavitra Punia opens up on her interfaith marriage issues with Eijaz Khan

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are leaving no stone unturned to paint the town red with their love. Ever since they made their relationship official, it is only getting more beautiful, deeper and the couple is not even shying away from flaunting love for each other on social media.

There has been never spree of speculations about their marriage since they both made their relationship public.

Mother is worried, cautious about our different religious: Pavitra

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Pavitra Punia finally addressed about the issue of their different religious backgrounds. She said that while everyone is happy for them, they are advising them to take things slow. Pavitra also said that her mother is bit worried about their ‘interfaith marriage’ than her father, who is ‘chill’.

She said, “Both Eijaz and my family know about us. His father, brother and extended family everyone knows because they watched us on television. My family is aware, my brother knows he stays with me so he meets Eijaz. My extended family is also aware about Eijaz. I think if there would have been any problem we would have learnt about it. But with God’s grace there has been no such issue. Everyone is advising us to go slowly, know each other well and take time.”

She continued, “My mom is a little worried because it is a different culture completely. So my mother keeps telling me to first know each other well and understand each other. On the other hand, my father is very chilled out, he is like a live-in, I don’t mind, but before taking that big step, know each other well and be sure if you want to spend the rest of your life together. Eijaz is also of the same mindset because he also knows that the religion is different. Everyone is happy about our relationship but they want us to go slow.”

When Eijaz Khan confirmed her wedding with Pavitra Punia

After confessing the love for each other, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia even confirmed that if everything goes well, they might tie knot this year.

“Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage,” said Eijaz Khan while speaking to TOI.

Birthday celebrations with his ladylove!

Pavitra Punia celebrated her 34th birthday today in a very special way with beau Eijaz Khan and media outside her building. They interacted with the media and also indulged in some adorable PDA. Check out the video below:

The two exchanged love-filled messages on Instagram.