Pawan Bansal gets addnl charge as Cong treasurer

New Delhi, Nov 28 : Three days after the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday gave the role of party’s treasurer to former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

“Congress President has assigned the additional responsibility of party treasurer to Bansal, in-charge Administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect,” General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

Patel, 71, passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Gurugram following Covid complication.

