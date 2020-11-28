Pawan Bansal gets addnl charge as Cong treasurer

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 4:30 pm IST

New Delhi, Nov 28 : Three days after the death of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday gave the role of party’s treasurer to former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal.

“Congress President has assigned the additional responsibility of party treasurer to Bansal, in-charge Administration, as an interim measure to look after the duties of treasurer with immediate effect,” General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in a statement.

Patel, 71, passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Gurugram following Covid complication.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Roshni land scam 'real face of Gupkar Gang': Anurag Thakur
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 4:30 pm IST
Back to top button