Pawandeep, Arunita part ways? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: One of the most happening and loved jodis in the music industry is Indian Idol 12‘s Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. They won millions of hearts with their singing talent and of course with their adorable chemistry on the music reality show. They gave many memorable performances during their stint.

Their last music video ‘Manzoor Dil‘ was loved by many. The way Pawandeep goes down on their knees to propose to Arunita and promise to remain with her forever left everyone spellbound. Post this, their eager fans and admirers were looking forward to see them together in such many more videos.

However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as Arunita had backed out from an upcoming video. Speaking to a Odisha TV, the director of video revealed that it was Arunita’s decision to not feature in his upcoming single is her own and that the makers are now looking for a replacement.

The director was quoted as saying, “Arunita said that she is not comfortable in acting now, although her commitment was to be part of the music videos of the series. We said you should have told us earlier. Now we have to replace her with another actress. But we respect Arunita and her parents’ decision. Therefore, we have replaced her in the next video.”

Meanwhile, Pawandeep and Arunita along with the other Indian Idol 12 contestants Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish were recently in London for their international music tour. All the four contestants, who were in the Top four of Indian Idol 12, won audiences hearts with their soulful voice.