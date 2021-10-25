Pawandeep goes down on knees for Arunita [New Video]

Mumbai: Indian Idol 12’s popular jodi Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s fans are going gaga over their recently released music video ‘Manzoor Dil’. Their amazing chemistry and soulful voices in the romantic melody is taking the internet by storm and ‘Arudeep’ fans are loving it all.

The way Pawandeep goes down on their knees to propose to Arunita and promise to remain with her forever has left everyone spellbound. Dubbed as the romantic song of the year, the video shows how the couple is head over heels in love with each other. Check out the video below:

Talking about the video to a news portal, Pawandeep said, “This song is very close to my heart because not only is this my first music video with Arunita, but this is also my debut track as a music director. This is a melodious romantic song and we are sincerely hoping you would enjoy our chemistry and the energy which matched with this song.”

Check out how fans are reacting to the video and Pawandeep, Arunita’s on-screen love story.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Indian Idol 12 contestants including Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble and Danish Mohammed will begin their international tour in March next year. Post their stint in the singing reality show, both Pawandeep and Arunita gave back to back hits including — ‘Tere Bagairr Teri Umeed’ and ‘O Saiyyoni’.