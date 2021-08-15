Pawandeep Rajan WINS Indian Idol 12

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! Much-loved music reality show Indian Idol 12 just got its winner and he is none other but Pawandeep Rajan! Yes, you heard that right. The young talented singer from Uttarakhand, who won millions of hearts, took home the prize money of Rs 25 lakhs and a big contract with the music industry. Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble as runners-up.

The ‘greatest grand finale’, which started at 12 noon on Independence Day, climaxed with judges Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar handing over the shining trophy and cheque of Rs 25 lakh to champion Pawandeep.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan

Known for his soul-stirring voice, Pawandeep Rajan always ruled the votes and support with maximum numbers since beginning of the show. He has garnered praises from fans and celebrities for his magical voice everytime he graced the stage and has already won The Voice of India Season 1.

Pawandeep’s finale performance

Pawandeep Rajan delivered a mesmering performance on contemporay tracks Qaafirana, Sadda Haq and Hawayein in the starry finale of Indian Idol 12. He later played drums while singing Nadaan Parindey. It was one of the best solo acts of the entire finale of Indian Idol 12.

Judge Vishal Dadlani, who returned to the show after May, was all praise for Pawan. Sonu Kakkar also said it was a very special act. The Great Khali said he and Pawandeep were neighbours in their hometown and lauded his efforts.

Indian Idol 12 runner up

Arunita Kanjilal gave tough contest to her competitors, including Pawandeep Rajan who was another top contender for the trophy. She has given consistent performance all through the season and has impressed even big names like Lata Mangeshkar with her effortless renditions. On the other hand, Sayli Kamble was also known for her soulful voice.

More about Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 was the longest-running season of Indian Idol history. The show was hosted by singer Aditya Narayan and currently judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.