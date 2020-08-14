Pawar kin accuses BJP of politicising Sushant death case

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), Aug 14 : Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Rajendra Pawar – on Friday accused the state opposition, the BJP of politicising the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Interacting with mediapersons, NCP legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed Rohit Pawar reiterated that he has been saying right from the beginning that the Sushant case was being politicised, and the late actor should get justice.

“Now, it is slowly proving to be true. A prominent Maharashtra BJP leader is likely to be given charge of overseeing the Bihar assembly elections. It is also clear now why the BJP has been raking up this issue,” Rohit said, without naming the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

He alleged that the matter is connected with the Bihar elections.

“The Mumbai Police is doing its job. Everybody wants to ensure that Sushant should get justice. All must cooperate,” urged Rohit.

Commenting for the first time on the issue, Congress state President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told mediapersons here: “Nobody should indulge in politics on this issue.”

Rohit Pawar’s statements came two days after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar reprimanded grand-nephew Parth – son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar – after his demand for a CBI probe into the Sushant case.

There was a virtual upheaval in the Pawar clan with Parth rushing to meet Pawar Sr. and the issue – described as “a family matter” now said to have been resolved amicably.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.