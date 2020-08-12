Pawar v/s Pawar: 79-year-old ‘Chanakya’s’ earful to greenhorn grand-nephew

Mumbai, Aug 12 : In an unprecedented outburst, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday openly snubbed his 30-year-old grand-nephew Parth A. Pawar over the latter’s remarks and political stance.

When asked about Parth’s demand for a CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Pawar said: “His statements are not worth even a nickel. He is immature. We do not give much importance to it.”

A few days ago, Parth had met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and later wrote a letter demanding a CBI probe into the Sushant case, which probably irked the NCP chief.

“I have 100 percent faith in the Maharashtra Police. I have known them, and even the Mumbai Police for 50 years, and they are making a detailed probe. Even after that if someone wants a CBI probe then I won’t oppose them,” Pawar said, throwing his weight behind the state police force.

Pawar Sr’s statement shocked political circles and served to refuel speculation of cracks emerging within the state’s leading political clan as Parth is the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Political observers say that even when Ajit Pawar had joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis to form a 2-man 80-hour long government in November 2019, Sharad Pawar had not reacted so harshly.

However, when asked for his reaction, Parth avoided making any comment about his grand-uncle’s public rap on the knuckles.

But BJP leader Nitesh Rane jumped to Parth’s defence by saying: “I am repeating – You’re a long-race horse. Don’t stop, friend.”

This was a day after he demanded the resignation of Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray to ensure “a fair trial in the SSR case”.

To a question on Aditya Thackeray’s name being thrown up in the Sushant case, Sharad Pawar said he was not aware with what intention his (Thackeray Jr’s) name was being dragged into the matter.

Currently not in active politics, Parth had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but was beaten by a huge margin by the Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne for the Maval seat – considered the first defeat for a member of the Pawar clan.

Recently, he raised the hackles of many in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and NCP on August 5 by saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and sending his good wishes for the Ram Temple ceremony in Ayodhya, terming it as a “civilisational awakening for Bharat”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.