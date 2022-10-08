Pawar welcomes RSS’ comments on social discrimination, cautions against mere lip service

Pawar said such statements need to be implemented in actual behaviour and must not remain as lip service.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Updated: 8th October 2022 3:36 pm IST
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media after a party meeting, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Saturday welcomed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that anything which causes social discrimination must be junked.

Speaking at a book launch event here on Friday, Bhagwat said concepts like Varna'and Jaati’ (caste) should be completely discarded, adding that the caste system has no relevance now.

“Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel,” the RSS chief had said.

He also said one must not hesitate to accept and apologise for the mistakes committed by one’s ancestors.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Pawar, however, said such statements need to be implemented in actual behaviour and must not remain as lip service.

“A big segment of society suffered due to such discrimination. And the fact that those who were responsible for such discrimination are realising it must be done away with is a good thing,” he said.

“Only apologising, however, will not do. Everything depends on how we actually behave with these sections of society,” the NCP chief added.

He refused to answer a query on the fight between the two Shiv Sena factions at the Election Commission for the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, saying everyone will have to accept whatever decision the apex poll body takes.

