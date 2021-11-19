Pawn broker held in old city for misbehaving with minor girl

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 19th November 2021 1:24 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police have arrested a pawnbroker from the old city for allegedly molesting a minor girl. On November 17,evening a lady along with her daughter went to a pawn broker shop located at Fateh Darwaza in the old city. Since she had forgotten to get the mortgage chits along with her, she left her daughter at the shop premises.

Taking advantage of the absence of the mother, Hanumath Rao the pawnbroker allegedly caught her two hands and pulled her into his room forcefully and misbehaved with her.

On return, the mother found that the public had gathered near the pawn broker’s shop and her daughter was crying. On enquiring the reason, the girl narrated the facts about Hanumanth Rao misbehaving with her. Immediately a complaint was filed with the police, upon which the Hussaini Alam police have registered a case under IPC section 354(A)(1)(i) (Outraging modesty) and certain sections of POCSO Act.

” We have arrested the accused and after producing before the court, he has been sent to judicial remand” said G Naresh Kumar Inspector Hussainialam police station.

