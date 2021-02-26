‘Pawri’ gets political: JP Nadda refers to Pakistan’s viral meme in poll-bound Bengal

Kolkata: After the film, television and sports personalities entertained the netizens with their own versions, Pakistan’s viral video ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ has finally reached the political battleground. And much to the netizens’ surprise, it is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda who gave a political twist to the ‘Pawri’ sensation.

On Thursday, Nadda was addressing BJP’s ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Barrackpore district of poll-bound West Bengal, where he said: “Yeh Bengal ki pramodit janta hai, yeh hum sab hai, aur Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai (This is excited people of Bengal, this is us, and in Bengal, people are getting ready for a change).”

While it did not seem intentional, the netizens did take space to find resemblance to the Pakistani content creater Dananeer Mobeen’s #PawriHoRahiHai video that went viral.

What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/rjG8fxGG8p — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 26, 2021

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared the video on his Twitter too.

Making a strong pitch for a BJP government in West Bengal to usher in ‘Asol Poriborton’ (real change), Nadda asked the people of the state whether they want to take sides with development or “cut money culture”.