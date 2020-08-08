Payal Dev composes her first monsoon song

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 6:13 pm IST
Payal Dev composes her first monsoon song

Mumbai, Aug 8 : Singer-composer Payal Dev is set to release her first monsoon song.

Titled “Baarish”, the song is “a beautiful journey”, Payal says, adding that she is “super excited about this”.

On how she worked on the song, the “Tum hi aana” composer shared: “I was brainstorming on a new composition, Kunaal Verma had beautifully penned the lyrics for it. Then I made a scratch of this melody with Aditya Dev, who produced it and the label liked it too.”

The video features popular TV couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

“I believe they have done more justice to the song. I hope the audience enjoys this song as much as we did while making it,” said Payal.

The song, sung by Payal and Stebin Ben, is slated to release on August 11.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close