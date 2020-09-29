Payal Ghosh files complaint against Richa Chadha, Anurag to be summoned

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh who recently lodged an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accusing him of ‘forcing himself’ on her, has now filed a complaint against the actress Richa Chadha.

According to latest media reports, Payal Ghosh has filed a written complaint against Richa Chadha alleging Criminal Intimidation and Criminal Conspiracy. Payal’s lawyer also stated that they want to add Richa Chadha’s name as the co-accused in the complaint against Anurag Kashyap.

Last week Richa Chadha has also sent a notice to Payal Ghosh for ‘unnecessarily and falsely (dragging)’ her name into her allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh had claimed that Anurag Kashyap told her that female actors like Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi would perform sexual favours for him and he expected the same from her.

However, Anurag Kashyap has denied the allegations, calling them baseless and an attempt to silence him. His lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, said in a statement that he will take legal recourse.

Payal threatens to go on hunger strike

On Sunday, Payal Ghosh told reporters outside Versova police station that she would go on a hunger strike if the Mumbai police take no action against Kashyap. Watch the YouTube below:

Her lawyer, Nitin Satpute in his official statement added, “My Client Payal Ghosh has informed me that, “if Justice is not done with her she will go for a Hunger strike.”

Opening up about their next legal move, Satpute shared with IANS, “Our priority is to get Anurag Kashyap arrested, because the offence is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him.”

Anurag Kashyap to be summoned by police

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in connection with the alleged rape accusations levelled against him by actor Payal Ghosh, as per sources.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for making unwarranted sexual advances towards Payal Ghosh in 2013 at his Yari Road house. According to sources, Ghosh has also filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday evening for consuming chemical substances.