Payal Ghosh gives out sanitisers, masks, flags to celebrate Independence Day

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh recently distributed bottles of sanitisers and masks to the underprivileged amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with safety aid, Payal also gave out Indian flags to celebrate the Independence Day spirit.

“It’s the 74th Independence Day and we have come a long way. Thousands have laid their lives and let’s just pray and wish for them. There are so many who still don’t have masks and sanitisers. The virus is showing no signs of being controlled. The mask and sanitisers can save lives, so along with the Indian flag I thought I’d distribute these as well. I urge everyone who can, to come forward and help each other during these times,” Payal shared.

Payal is best known for her role in the 2017 Bollywood comedy, “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

