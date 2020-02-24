Payal Ghosh learning Spanish for upcoming role

A+ A-

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh is taking Spanish lessons as preparation for an upcoming role in Bollywood.

“I am learning Spanish and I am totally loving the process. Every emotion and expression is denoted so differently in Spanish, and it’s such an open language. It’s beautiful, and I hope I get it right,” she said.

However, she isn’t keen to talk of the film in question just yet.

“I can’t divulge much detail about the project currently but I can promise that this is going to be extremely entertaining. I love the character that I am playing and it’s taking a lot of work from my end to get to the skin of the character. Let’s see how the result comes out soon,” said the actress, who was seen in the 2017 Hindi film “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”.