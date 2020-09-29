Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice

Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be arrested.

By MansoorUpdated: 29th September 2020 5:00 pm IST
Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday, met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to seek action against him.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale accompanied by film actress Payal Ghosh met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, and presented a memorandum,” Raj Bhavan tweeted.

On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), had demanded that Kashyap should be arrested.

Source: PTI

READ:  Bombay HC to hear suspended pleas on September 25 and 26
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Mumbai News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorUpdated: 29th September 2020 5:00 pm IST
Back to top button