Payal Ghosh to file police complaint against Anurag Kashyap

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 8:32 pm IST
Payal Ghosh to file police complaint against Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai, Sep 21 : Actress Payal Ghosh, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap, is all set to file a police complaint against the filmmaker here on Monday.

The complaint will be registered at Oshiwara Police Station.

“I will be reaching at Payal Residence at 8.00 pm and will proceed to Oshiwara police station about 8.30 to 9.00 pm for registration of crime,” Payal Ghosh’s advocate Nitin Satpute shared in a statement.

“Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh has brought #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her back in 2014.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Police crackdown on contraband Tobacco, 1 arrested
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close