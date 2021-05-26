Payal Ghosh’s new film ‘New York To Haridwar’ is about journey

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh has signed up for a film titled “New York To Haridwar”, written and directed by Rajeev Chaudhari.

The film is about a journey, quite like Payal’s debut feature, The Telugu film “Prayanam”.

“I love traveling, and life, as we all know, is a journey. I started with Prayanam, which means ‘journey’, and which was kind of a travel film. After so many years I will be shooting for another film on travel and journey. I am super excited about this,” Payal said.

She said that part of the film would be shot in New York and part of it in Haridwar.

Payal added: “We are preparing through zoom calls currently. Technology is such a saviour during these times. I pray for everyone in our nation. Let’s all follow the protocols and take the vaccination whenever the opportunity comes. It’s a deadly pandemic but nothing beyond our spirit.”