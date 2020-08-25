PAYBACK India partners with Thomas Cook India

New Delhi, Aug 25 : Multi-brand loyalty program, PAYBACK India, on Tuesday announced its partnership with Thomas Cook (India) Ltd in a bid to strengthen its presence in the travel industry.

A joint statement said that the partnership aims to offer PAYBACK members an opportunity to enjoy rewards across all their domestic and international holidays booked with Thomas Cook India.

As an exclusive benefit, both existing PAYBACK members and Thomas Cook India’s customers who enroll into PAYBACK membership will be entitled to earn eight PAYBACK points for every Rs 100 spent on booking of holiday packages with Thomas Cook India.

Commenting on the association, Rijish Raghavan, Chief Operating Officer, PAYBACK India, said: “This partnership will help further our objective of providing members another major avenue to accelerate accumulation of PAYBACK Points and give a seamless rewarding travel experience.”

Abraham Alapatt, President & Group Head – Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation – Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with PAYBACK India, the country’s largest multi-brand loyalty program, to benefit our customers by earning on every holiday booking and saving on the next; also empowering PAYBACK’s members with the advantage of redeeming their points across our range of attractive Thomas Cook India and International holidays.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.