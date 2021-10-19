Paytm asked to pay user Rs 25k as compensation for faulty service

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in the city has ordered popular money transfer app Paytm.com to pay a complainant Rs 25,000 on October 5.

The complainant, 32 year old Vivek Dixit added a sum of Rs 6,865 to his Paytm account on 8 and 10 May towards payment for Quikr for a purchase. The money was added via two different transactions (Rs 4359 and Rs 2506) respectively. However, the money neither got credited to his Quikr account nor was it present in his entries in Paytm statement.

Despite what the statements stated, the money got paid to QUIKR but there was something wrong with this PAYTM transaction. The complainant, unhappy with his QUIKR product requested a refund of his money for which the QUIKR initiated for the refund process and confirmed that the money has refunded back to his wallet. However, the refunded money did not get credited back to the complainant’s account.

Upon complaining to Quikr, the website officials informed him that the money had been released and if it did not come through, the issue must be on Paytm’s end. Upon digging further, Dixit discovered that there was a product bug in Paytm.

The Complainant raised multiple tickets to paytm for resolving his issue but each time his ticket was closed with some or the other explanation. At one point, the money was sent to another individual’s Paytm wallet as well.

The court ordered Paytm’s officials to refund the original amount of Rs 6,865 and cover the litigation cost of Rs 1000 to the complainant. Further, the complainant was to compensated with Rs 25,000 for mental agony caused owing to negligence on behalf of the money transfer portal in question.