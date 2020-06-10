Paytm expands postpaid services to Kirana’s other internet apps

Hyderabad: India’s leading financial services firm Paytm has today announced a significant expansion of ‘Paytm Postpaid’ to a large set of payment use-cases.

This service can now be availed to buy groceries, milk, and other home essentials from neighbourhood Kirana stores and also at popular retail destinations such as Reliance Fresh, Haldiram, Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, Shoppers Stop among others.

Additionally, it has also been extended to various bill payments facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps such as Domino’s, Tata Sky, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer’s among others. This service comes as a great relief to Paytm users during the ongoing lockdown, as the increased credit limit & a large set of use-cases will eliminate the need to withdraw cash for meeting monthly household expenses. Paytm Postpaid is offered in partnership with two leading NBFCs with an instant credit line for various payments to Paytm app users. Seeing an increasing demand for consumer credit during the ongoing pandemic, the company has increased this credit limit up to Rs. 100,000 of monthly spends to enable payment for large items such as furniture and consumer electronics among others. Initially, select users will be shown a Postpaid icon in the Financial Services Section to avail Paytm Postpaid post completion of their online KYC with partner NBFC. The bill repayment can be done by the 7th of each month or earlier. Paytm Postpaid offers a passbook to analyze monthly spends to plan everyday expenses. The company has introduced 3 variants of Postpaid viz. Lite, Delite and Elite which will be offered based on partner NBFC’s assessment. While Postpaid Lite comes with limits up to Rs. 20,000 and a convenience charge which will be added to the monthly bill, the Delite and Elite offer credit limits from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 in monthly spends with no convenience charges. Postpaid Lite has been designed so that users without excellent credit score are also able to avail the convenience & benefits of this service. However, there is no cost associated with activating & keeping Paytm Postpaid or any of its variants. Amit Nayyar, President at Paytm said, “Paytm Postpaid is our mission to provide access to credit to every Paytm user. During this ongoing pandemic, it becomes more important for us to stand by fellow Indians and give them the power to buy on credit when required. We are excited to expand this service for payments at Kirana and online stores that play an important role in the whole neighborhood and online shopping experience. We will keep expanding the offering to include more and more Paytm users.” he added.

Rathna Chotrani

