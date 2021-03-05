Paytm offers rewards up to Rs. 1000 on mobile recharges

Hyderabad: India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm has announced exciting cashback & other rewards for Mobile recharges and bill payments. New users will be able to avail of ‘3 pe 300 cashback offer’ wherein they will get assured cashback to Rs. 100 on the first three recharges while existing users can win rewards of up to Rs. 1000 on every recharge. These offers are applicable on all recharges for prepaid and bill payments for postpaid services from Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL and MTNL. Besides availing rewards for recharges & bill payments, users can win additional cashback by participating in the company’s referral program. Whenever a user invites friends & family to start recharging on Paytm, both the referrer and the referee earn up to Rs 100 cashback.

Paytm has recently enhanced its mobile recharge & bill payment experience with features such as 3-click instant recharges and a user-friendly display of plans to bring more convenience to its users. Unlike other platforms which restrict users to UPI, Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking. Users can also choose to pay using the postpaid feature, enabling them to recharge now and pay later. Paytm also seamlessly reminds the users about their plan expirations to ensure that they are always connected.

Narendra Yadav, Vice President – Paytm, said, “Mobile recharges & bill payments is one of the highest recurring costs for everyone, and we are committed to make it a rewarding experience for all our users. Over the last six months, we have witnessed a rapid growth in the number of users & are registering over 85% customer repeat rate. With a host of new offers and seamless flow, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users.”

Paytm is a pioneer in Mobile recharges and bill payments and serves millions of users in this segment. Paytm users can also make payments for their electricity bills, credit card bills, cylinder bookings and many more day-to-day needs from the comfort of their home. All of this comes with a fast, safe, secure, and rewarding experience built by India’s top technology minds to serve the whole of India.