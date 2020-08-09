PCA names upcoming stadium after erstwhile Patiala ruler

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 8:48 pm IST

Chandigarh, Aug 9 : The Punjab Cricket Association has decided to name its upcoming stadium near here after the last ruler of erstwhile Patiala state, late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who had played a Test match for India in 1934.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by association president Rajinder Gupta.

The erstwhile ruler is the father of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The PCA has also started renovating its existing Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali by upgrading its infrastructure.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close