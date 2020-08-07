PCB announces Lifebuoy as team’s official hygiene partner

Lahore, Aug 7 : Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has joined hands with Lifebuoy for Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s ongoing tour of England. Lifebuoy will be the Official Hygiene Partner of the team during the tour of England.

The three-match Test series, part of ICC World Test Championship, between England and Pakistan started on Wednesday at Old Trafford, Manchester, and it will be followed by three T20Is.

During the England tour, Lifebuoy will be supporting the Pakistan team by providing hand hygiene products to the full touring party. Pakistan players will help promote better hygiene behaviours with exciting public service and behind-the-scenes-content.

While ensuring there is no compromise on health and safety of the players, team management and staff, the PCB has actively promoted Government of Pakistan’s SOPs on Covid-19.

The PCB headquarters in Lahore and offices in the rest of the country continue to practice social distancing while following all government prescribed SOPs.

Pakistan men’s national cricket team is in bio-secure environment in England since arriving in the country in the last week of June.

PCB Director — Commercial, Babar Hamid said: “We are delighted to partner with Lifebuoy as our Official Hygiene Partner for the tour of England. Under the newly revamped commercial strategy, Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to create sustainable and meaningful partnerships with leading brands and this partnership with Lifebuoy is a key milestone in our strategy.

“The tour of England is happening under very different circumstances and in a world that requires us to place a renewed focus on health and safety. Our objective, through this partnership, is to use the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s outreach in order to influence attitudes towards hygiene and contribute towards a safer Pakistan for all of us.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.