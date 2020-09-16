PCB announces three-year broadcast deal with PTV

Lahore, Sep 16 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a three-year broadcast deal worth $200 million with PTV Sports and an agreement with I-Media Communication Services to secure cable distribution.

“The broadcasting arrangement is structured to provide for increasing revenues over the term of the cycle and PCB expects to earn in excess of US$200 million over the three year term,” PCB said in a statement.

Under the arrangement, all of Pakistan’s home series for the men’s, women’s and junior teams will be broadcast live on PTV Sports. Broadcast of domestic tournaments will also be done on PTV Sports and distributed across Pakistan on cable networks.

“The broadcast agreement is for Pakistan only while PCB will be soon finalising the grant of its broadcast rights for international territories separately as well as launching a new structure for its digital media rights,” said the PCB.

It further said the matches will be produced by PCB directly to the highest international standards and will ensure broadcast and distribution of Pakistan cricket across the globe.

“For the first time in almost three decades the broadcasting rights of Pakistan’s home international matches have been granted exclusively to a Pakistani broadcaster,” it said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

