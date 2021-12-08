PCB chairman hails Pakistan’s ‘great win’ over Bangladesh

Dhaka: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja was impressed by Babar Azam’s side adaptability in the longest format following the Test series win over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Sajid Khan’s heroics helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 8 runs at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to help visitors clean sweep 2-match Test series 2-0.

“#PakvsBan Great win Pakistan. What is impressive is how well the team adjusted from T20 to Test cricket. A perfect 10! Congratulations,” Ramiz Raja tweeted.

In a match that was marred by rain for the majority of the time, Sajid Khan picked eight wickets in the first innings and then wrapped up Bangladesh’s second essay on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 76/7 in the first innings Bangladesh needed a stellar batting display to save the Test match but unfortunately, Taijul Islam was out leg before to Sajid Khan for a duck.

Another tailender Khaled Ahmed came and lasted only two balls as he was cleaned up by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for no score.

Sajid then got the last wicket of Bangladesh’s 1st innings as Shakib Al Hasan was out caught at short cover to Azhar Ali for 33. The hosts were bundled out for a paltry 87 with 4 batters getting out for a duck.

Expectedly Pakistan team enforced a follow on as they were eyeing victory. The Bangladesh team did not learn from their past mistakes losing wickets in heap and were eventually folded for 205 in the second innings.