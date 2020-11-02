PDM asked to postpone Peshawar rally

Peshawar, Nov 2 : The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country’s opposition parties, has been asked postpone its November 22 rally in Peshawar due to potential threats of terror attacks, the media reported.

“Peshawar has witnessed a tragic terrorism incident in which innocent children of a madrassa were targeted. The PDM should reconsider their Peshawar rally in view of the potential threat of terrorism,” The Express Tribune reported on Sunday citing Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai as saying to the media.

Yousafzai however, said that K-P government will not impose any ban on rallies and processions.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, General Secretary of the opposition Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) which is also a part of PDM, vowed that rally will take place on November 22 despite security threats in Peshawar.

Haideri said asked the provincial government to ensure foolproof security for the public gathering and warned that it would be responsible in case of any untoward incident.

The Peshawar rally will be the third PDM power show after the first and the second were held on October 16 in Gujranwala and October 19 in Karachi, respectively.

After Peshwar, the PDM is slated stage its fifth rally in Multan on November 30 and the last one in Lahore on December 13.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.