PDM to hold Peshawar rally despite Covid-19 curbs

Islamabad, Nov 17 : The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country’s opposition parties, has decided to go ahead with its November 22 rally in Peshawar despite Covid-19 restrictions.

This will be the alliance’s fourth power show after the first, second and the third were held on October 16 in Gujranwala, October 19 in Karachi and October 25 in Quetta.

“The PDM’s November 22 rally in Peshawar will be held as per schedule,” Geo News quoted the media coordinator for alliance, Abdul Jalil Jan, as saying on Monday.

Jan stressed that the PDM’s high command had already decided to hold all the meetings.

“We will not allow the rulers to hide behind the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised address to the nation announced that he was imposing additional restrictions on public gatherings in the wake of a Covid-19 resurgence, which included the suspension of political rallies and gatherings.

After Peshawar, the PDM is scheduled to stage two more rallies — Multan on November 30 and Lahore on December 13.

