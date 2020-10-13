PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to be released from detention

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention, said Jammu and Kashmir Administration Spokesperson Rohit Kansal on Tuesday.

“Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released,” Kansal tweeted.

Article 370

Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention last year following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Mehbooba Mufti’s detention

In July this year, Mufti’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.

Source: ANI