PDP delegation joins Rahul Gandhi in BJY in Jammu; highlights public issues

Jammu: A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegation on Monday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here and discussed various issues including the government’s eviction drive as well as demands of Kashmiri Pandit employees with him, a party leader said.

The PDP delegation, comprising several senior leaders, joined the foot march at Kunjwani bypass, shortly after the marchers led by Gandhi entered Jammu from adjoining Samba district in the afternoon, the leader said.

PDP’s provincial president, youth wing, Pervez Waffa and additional general secretary Rajinder Manhas walked alongside Gandhi towards Satwari chowk for 15 minutes and briefed him about various issues concerning the common people, he said.

He said they informed Gandhi about the eviction drive launched by the J-K administration to “snatch” the land from the people despite the fact that they are holding the property for generations.

The delegation also informed the Congress leader about the Prime Minister package Kashmiri pandit employees and Dogra employees who have been on strike in Jammu for the past over six months, seeking their relocation outside Kashmir following targeted killings.

Growing unemployment in J-K, inflation and economic distress also came up for discussion during the interaction, the PDP said leader.