PDP youth leader joins Apni Party in Jammu

Jammu: A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader on Monday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here, a party leader said.

Malik Mohammad Umar, the general secretary of the PDP’s youth wing, was welcomed into the JKAP by senior leaders including former minister Dilawar Mir. the leader said

Hailing from Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley region, Umar said he had learnt a lot during his association with the PDP but felt the need to be part of a better platform which can work with the people and take the Union Territory to new heights of development.

“There are some leaders in the PDP who are enjoying power despite having no connections with the grassroots. We have a lot of issues in Chenab valley where the majority of the people are craving for basic medical facilities, better roads, electricity and drinking water” he said

Umar, a lawyer by profession, said, “The Apni Party led by former minister Altaf Bukhari has generated hope among the people and it is the best available platform which is connected with the ordinary people and can resolve their issues.”