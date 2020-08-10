PDP youth leader joins Apni Party in Jammu

Malik Mohammad Umar, the general secretary of the PDP's youth wing, was welcomed into the JKAP

By Mansoor Updated: 10th August 2020 5:05 pm IST

Jammu: A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader on Monday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here, a party leader said.

Malik Mohammad Umar, the general secretary of the PDP’s youth wing, was welcomed into the JKAP by senior leaders including former minister Dilawar Mir.

the leader said

Hailing from Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley region, Umar said he had learnt a lot during his association with the PDP but felt the need to be part of a better platform which can work with the people and take the Union Territory to new heights of development.

“There are some leaders in the PDP who are enjoying power despite having no connections with the grassroots. We have a lot of issues in Chenab valley where the majority of the people are craving for basic medical facilities, better roads, electricity and drinking water”

he said

Umar, a lawyer by profession, said, “The Apni Party led by former minister Altaf Bukhari has generated hope among the people and it is the best available platform which is connected with the ordinary people and can resolve their issues.”

Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close