Peace in Afghanistan will only stem from inclusive government: Iran

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Wednesday said that peace in Afghanistan will only emanate from inclusive government in the country.

Amirabdollahian made these remarks after a meeting was convened by Tehran two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August.

In subsequent weeks, the outfit went to break several promises that it had made after assuming power.

Taking to Twitter, Amirabdollahian said that Iran is honoured to have hosted a “very constructive” meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours. Highlighting that the region is at stake, the Iranian Foreign Minister said neighbouring countries stand ready to assist Afghans.

“Honored to have hosted very constructive #AfNeighbors2021. Conference message is clear: Peace will only stem from inclusive govt and respect for will of Afghan people. Future of Afghanistan and our region is at stake,” Amirabdollahian tweeted.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told the conference that the “defeat of American policies” in Afghanistan does not mean that the United States is abandoning its “destructive” policies across the region, Al Jazeera reported.