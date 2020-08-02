Peace Party President Dr Ayub arrested

Gorakhpur: Police arrested Peace Party President, Dr. Ayub from his residence located at Barhalganj, Gorakhpur.

As per the reports, he was arrested based on the case that was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday for allegedly inciting religious sentiments.  

It is alleged that an advertisement that was published in an Urdu Newspaper was anti-constitutional.

Condemning the arrest, Shadab Chauhan said that it is an attempt to suppress the voice of opposition. He also said that the case booked against Ayub was politically motivated.

Supporting his claim, he said that the party was fighting legal battle against the allegedly anti-people’s policies of the government.

Earlier, the party had also filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in Ayodhya title dispute case.

Responding to the advertisement published in newspaper, BSP Supremo, Mayawati said that Dr. Ayub should tender apology for the condemnable statement.  

