Pedro Pascal relives childhood in ‘The Mandalorian’

Los Angeles, Nov 5 : Actor Pedro Pascal says he re-lived his childhood while essaying his character in popular series, The Mandalorian.

Set five years after the events of 1983 “Star Wars” classic, “Return Of The Jedi” and the fall of the Empire, “The Mandalorian” stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, along with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga.

For Pascal, wearing the iconic helmet of his character was a very special moment,

“You can’t see very well through the helmet, but I got a pretty clear impression the first time I put it on. If you grew up playing with ‘Star Wars’ toys and watching ‘Star Wars’ movies and then you’re staring at yourself and you are the image from your childhood imagination, it’s a super b*tchin’ moment,” Pascal said.

Created by Jon Favreau with five directors — Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow — the show also stars Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The second season of the show is available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.

