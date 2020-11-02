Penalty of Rs 29.7L slapped in one day for flouting pollution norms

Gurugram, Nov 2 : Total penalty of over Rs 29.70 lakh was imposed on 129 violators on Monday by the teams deployed to monitor the implementation of the measures to combat pollution in Gurugram under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The GRAP had come into force from October 15.

These include Rs 65,000 penalty imposed on 13 violators in cases garbage burning, Rs 5 lakh on 20 violators for C&D dumping, Rs 55,000 on 11 violators for spreading garbage and non-compliance of environmental regulations in construction activities.

A team of Gurugram Municipal Corporation visited multiple locations in the city after several complaints were received from the residents.

The violators were warned by the civic body officials to comply with environmental regulations in construction activities.

As per the guidelines, the construction sites and construction material should be covered otherwise an FIR will be filed against the violators.

“The corporation teams are constantly monitoring those who violate the GRAP in the municipal area and fines are being imposed as per the rules. The construction projects that violate the environmental norms will be penalised to keep pollution under control,” said Jaspreet Kaur, Additional Commissioner of Gurugram Municipal Corporation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.