Pence to make case for Trump’s reelection at GOP convention’s third night

Washington, Aug 27 : US Vice President Mike Pence will make the case for a second term for President Donald Trump in a speech to be delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.

The speech on Wednesday night will be part of the Republican National Convention’s third night, which has the theme “Land of Heroes”, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Fort McHenry is a national monument where Americans defended Baltimore Harbor from the British in the War of 1812 and inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the country’s national anthem.

Besides explaining why he believes Trump should be re-elected, Pence is likely to pay tribute to American symbols such as the national anthem, discuss the White House’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and lay the foundation for his own potential White House bid four years from now.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, also Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, will also make an appearance during Wednesday’s virtual program.

A fierce Trump defender, Conway will depart her position in the administration at the end of this month, citing family issues.

Wednesday’s speaker lineup also includes second lady Karen Pence, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the president’s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser Lara Trump, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, and several Republican lawmakers and state officials.

Though former US vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has not planned any public appearances to counter the GOP message this week, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris of California has several events planned on Wednesday.

