Pensioners wait in long queues as bank faces technical glitch

Hyderabad: Senior citizens, GHMC workers and other government employees in the city were forced to wait for a long time outside the State Bank of India — Puranapul Branch to collect pensions and salaries on Tuesday. This was mainly due to the bank facing technical issues.

The pensioners donning face masks were annoyed as they were asked to wait on the road but they were not able to maintain social distance as hundreds were waiting in the queue.

N. Rajeshwari, 68, who visited a SBI Puranapul branch, said, “I waited on the road for at least two hours to collect my pension. I did expect a long queue, but this time it was usually very long.”

Shekar Kumar, another senior citizen, claimed, “When the bank officials knew it would take a long time, they should have made arrangements for us to sit or at least manage the crowd to maintain social distance. But the bank security was getting angry with us and they shut the gate on our faces.”

V. Ganesh, who visited a bank to collect the salary, was disappointed that the officials asked him to visit the bank branch again the next week.

However, the bank officials claimed that the “server was down” which was taking a lot of time for the bank to process customers’ requests.

That too, while senior citizens were waiting to collect their pensions and salaries under the scorching sun.

