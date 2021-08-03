People aged above 57 to get Aasara pensions from Aug: Dayakar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Dayakar Rao said that the state government has fixed 57 years as the minimum age for Aasara pension.

The Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will soon launch the scheme, the minister said.

Panchayat Raj Minister said based on the directives from the chief minister’s office, the officials have been instructed to release pension to the eligible persons.

According to Rao, after the reduction of the minimum age to 57 years, around 6,62,000 persons will get Rs.2016 monthly pension.

He held a review meeting with the concerned officials on the distribution of the Aasara pension.

The minister said that just like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, the government plans to launch a life insurance scheme for the handloom workers and the weavers with coverage of Rs.5 lakhs in case of accidental death.

He further said that the construction works of newly approved super speciality hospitals in Warangal will begin soon. Rao praised the chief minister by saying that in his 40 years of a political career, he has not seen a political leader who shows immense interests in public welfare.