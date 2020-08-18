People are seeking publicity using Sushant: Zara Nachke Dikha co-star Angad Hasija

New Delhi, Aug 17 : Actor Angad Hasija found a friend in Sushant Singh Rajput while working out at the same gym. Angad says the late actor was always happy and full of energy.

“When my show ‘Bidaai’ was on air, his show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was on air too. Then we worked together in the reality show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’. We knew each other well since then. When we used to meet at the gym, we used to have a lot of fun together. We used to meet like we are best of buddies,” Angad told IANS.

Asked if he noted any change in Sushant’s behaviour with time, Angad said: “Never, he always seemed motivated and a hardworking person with full of energy. As soon as he entered the gym, he used to bring in a lot of fun. He was full of energy and happiness, and had a different aura.”

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. Now, his family, friends and fans are demanding a CBI investigation into his death.

Angad feels awkward to talk about Sushant’s death.

“At the moment, most of the people are trying to seek publicity using Sushant’s name. I couldn’t gather strength to even post his picture or watch his last film. He is gone. How many of us sat and prayed for him? People don’t appreciate and show love when the person is around, but express emotion and love when they leave the world,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.