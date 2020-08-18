People are seeking publicity using Sushant: Zara Nachke Dikha co-star Angad Hasija

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 7:15 am IST
People are seeking publicity using Sushant: Zara Nachke Dikha co-star Angad Hasija

New Delhi, Aug 17 : Actor Angad Hasija found a friend in Sushant Singh Rajput while working out at the same gym. Angad says the late actor was always happy and full of energy.

“When my show ‘Bidaai’ was on air, his show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ was on air too. Then we worked together in the reality show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’. We knew each other well since then. When we used to meet at the gym, we used to have a lot of fun together. We used to meet like we are best of buddies,” Angad told IANS.

READ:  IAF writes to CBFC on its negative portrayal in movie Gunjan Saxena

Asked if he noted any change in Sushant’s behaviour with time, Angad said: “Never, he always seemed motivated and a hardworking person with full of energy. As soon as he entered the gym, he used to bring in a lot of fun. He was full of energy and happiness, and had a different aura.”

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. Now, his family, friends and fans are demanding a CBI investigation into his death.

READ:  Sushant Singh Case: Rhea files plea in SC against alleged media trial

Angad feels awkward to talk about Sushant’s death.

“At the moment, most of the people are trying to seek publicity using Sushant’s name. I couldn’t gather strength to even post his picture or watch his last film. He is gone. How many of us sat and prayed for him? People don’t appreciate and show love when the person is around, but express emotion and love when they leave the world,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Kareena shares adorable video of Taimur singing national anthem
Categories
Bollywood News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close