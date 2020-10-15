People blame authorities for the havoc caused; cite their ignorance

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in Hyderabad on Tuesday have inundated several areas parts of the city.

Which also resulted in power for almost 24 hours in many parts of the city, while many are struggling with the power even today.

It’s not just the nature which seems to make citizens angry but also the lack of response from ground officials.

Citizens say that it’s the improper government and its bad road and drainage planning that has resulted to this extreme level of damage. As the unprecedented rainfall that resulted in the flooding of low-lying areas, deaths, and severe damages.

However, people also complained about the lack of broadband internet connectivity. Uprooted trees and electricity poles, fallen branches, and waterlogging were cited as the reason by officials.

It was also known that when the citizens rang up the officials in the led emergency situation the officials seems ignorant of their action.

During a review meeting on the power situation in the state in the wake of incessant rains and flooding, TS Genco and Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar told chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that a large number of transformers were washed away in the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the data shared by Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS) which has 1044 automated weather stations(AWS) across the state, the highest rainfall of 32.5cm was recorded in Ghatkesar of Medchal Malkajgiri district till 6 am Wednesday. As many as 40 other AWS locations recorded between 20cm and 30cm rainfall. Another 268 locations across the state recorded over 10cm rainfall. In Greater Hyderabad, the highest of 29cm rainfall was recorded in Hayathnagar. 27 locations recorded over 20cm rainfall and another 102 locations recorded over 10cm rainfall till 6 am Wednesday.

The sudden heavy to very heavy rains were triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that hit the Andhra Pradesh coast and moved towards Telangana while weakening into a depression.