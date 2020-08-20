People come out in support of Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi: Over 1,500 lawyers and several citizens from across the country, including senior members of Supreme Court Bar Association have come out in support of Prashant Bhushan.

On August 14, the bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari held Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for two of his tweets, which the bench said, were based on “distorted facts constituted a scurrilous/ malicious… attack on the entire Supreme Court and had the effect of destabilising the very foundation of the judiciary.”

Here are a few images of people holding demonstrations to express solidarity with Prashant Bhushan. The protesters ensured they wore masks and maintained social distancing norms