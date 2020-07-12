People demand Covid treatment be made free in all hospitals

Hyderabad: After the neighboring state Andhra Pradesh included the deadly coronavirus under the Aarogyasri scheme, people of Telangana are putting pressure on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to include COVID-19 under Aarogyasri.

On Wednesday, July 8, the AP government brought coronavirus treatment under the purview of Aarogyasri, a free healthcare scheme.

With this, the treatment cost of the COVID-19 patients will be borne by the State government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision of including coronavirus treatment under Aarogyasri scheme not only helped many poor families but also the government employees and pensioners who have been given access to free treatment of coronavirus.

This decision by Jagan Mohan is being appreciated by people at every level.

In Telangana, private hospitals, that are charging exorbitant fee have refused to treat even those COVID-19 patients who have Aarogyasri cover.

According to reports, the hospital managements said that treating COVID-19 patients under Aarogyasri scheme won’t be feasible for them as they were not getting the scheme reimbursements from the government.

KCR is the first CM who has announced the deduction of salaries of government employees and pensions of senior citizens.

Jaganmohan Reddy also follow this but in the month of May he released full salaries of government employees.

With the decision taken by Jaganmohan Reddy, KCR has come under pressure to release full salaries which he did in June.

Source: Siasat News