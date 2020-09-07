People fed up with PM Modi’s ‘jumlas’; listening to Rahul Gandhi: Rajasthan Cong chief

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people now understand his lies and fed up with his jumlas.

He claimed the public response to Modi’s weekly programme “Mann Ki Baat” has fallen and people are now listening to what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is saying on economy and coronavirus.

Prime minister is known for two things–for telling lies and foreign trips. Coronavirus has put brakes on his foreign tours and people have understood his lies. People are fed up with his jumlas, he told reporters at the party office here.

Earlier, people used to listen to Mann ki Baat, expecting that he will give a new direction to the country but now they want to ask him about inflation, unemployment, farmers and China. He does not want to talk about relations with neighbouring countries, he said.

Dotasra claimed that Gandhi’s tweets on issues related to the GDP and coronavirus are getting a good response from people.

He alleged that only two people, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, are running the country and no other union minister speaks.

These days, Amit Shah is also sidelined as there are no statements from him, the Congress leader said.

Source: PTI