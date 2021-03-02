People feeling suffocated due to majoritarian form of democracy: Owaisi

By ANI|   Published: 2nd March 2021 8:36 pm IST
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

Hyderabad: Party President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday alleged that people were feeling “suffocated” due to the current majoritarian form of democracy.

Addressing a rally here, ahead of Telangana MLC polls, Owaisi said: “Today, every citizen in India wants that his or her voice should be heard. But, they are feeling suffocated due to the current majoritarian form of democracy.”

“We have to strengthen the participative form of democracy in the country to fulfil dreams seen by freedom fighters,” he added.

Telangana MLC polls are slated to be held on March 14 this year.
Earlier on Monday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that they will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu as well.

“We will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I’ll be going to Rajasthan today to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh,” Owaisi had said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Published: 2nd March 2021 8:36 pm IST
Back to top button