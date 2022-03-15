People hail Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370, embrace path of development

Jammu: People who used to claim that Kashmir would burn after the abrogation of Article 370 — a temporary provision in the Indian Constitution — have stopped talking as a common man in Kashmir has endorsed the Centre’s decision with heart and soul.

The participation of the common man in the development process has left the critics speechless. Now, they don’t even talk about reversing the clock as most people in Jammu and Kashmir are happy and content.

Prior to the abrogation of Article 370, setting up a business unit in Jammu and Kashmir for a common man used to be a Herculean task. Only the influential could establish industries and other profit-making ventures. People close to men in power were considered a privileged lot and the youth, who carried no tag, were not even entertained.

In “Naya JnK” no one needs any tag or recommendation. The business ventures are approved on merit. The laws and rules are the same for everyone. During the past 2-years, as many as 890 Central laws have become applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.

The steps taken by the Centre have brought common citizens closer to the system. They have understood that they were misled for the past 70-years. There is a difference between raising slogans and providing good governance.

The present regime is working hard to empower the Kashmiri youths. The schemes that have been launched for them are a comprehensive package aimed at making them self-reliant. The energies of young people are being channelled in a positive manner.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring each and every move. The helmsmen in Jammu and Kashmir have been told in clear terms that a common man is a priority and he cannot be ignored. The new avenues are helping youth to explore the options, which they had not even imagined two years ago.

The young minds that were polluted by the terrorist bosses sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) are no more falling into the trap of radicalism. They are not getting carried away by false propaganda, which used to be the biggest tool for the unscrupulous elements.

Most youths have realized that “Azadi” and Pakistan were illusions created by a handful of people to fill their coffers. The shops that used to sell dreams stand closed as these are finding no customers.

Jammu and Kashmir youths, by grabbing the opportunities, have rejected the stones and guns. They have proven beyond doubt that they were waiting for a chance to build their careers but were left in the lurch by the ones whom they reposed their faith on.

Now, if youths want to do something, they just have to share their idea with the departments concerned. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing such a type of governance for the first time in the past 70-years. From micro-units to big industries, youth can dream of anything.

They are no longer running after government jobs. They are aware that being an entrepreneur is not that difficult in “Naya JnK” and if they show sincerity the helmsmen would provide them with all possible assistance to stand on their own feet. The youths of Jammu and Kashmir are becoming independent and are emerging as role models for Generation-Next. The bold steps taken by the Centre show that sincere steps are a way forward and youth are a driving force.