People have lost faith in Naidu and his son: AP minister Nani

By News Desk|   Published: 10th October 2021 8:06 pm IST

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh civil supplies minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao ( Nani) on Sunday said that Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has lost “coherence” after losing elections and added that the opposition leader is now “circulating false propaganda” against the state government.

Addressing a press conference, Nani said that Naidu and his followers have lost faith in his son and TDO general secretary Nara Lokesh. He added TDP is keen on forging an alliance with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

Nani also slammed the Jana Sena chief over his latter’s comment on SC, ST, minorities. The minister lashed out at Naidu for linking the Mundra port drugs case from “Afghanistan to Tadepalli”, and said it was Naidu and his family members who were involved in the drug mafia.

He flayed Naidu for making derogatory comments against beneficiaries of welfare schemes in the state. “It was Naidu who has cheated every section of people while chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been fulfilling all the promises he made,” Nani added.

