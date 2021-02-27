People in TN unsatisfied with Centre’s works: CVOTER

New Delhi, Feb 27 : People in Tamil Nadu are unsatisfied with the development works carried out by the BJP-ruled Centre, stated a survey carried out by IANS C-Voter.

The survey was carried out in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry where Assembly polls are scheduled in March-May.

The survey also stated that around 70 per cent of people in West Bengal and Assam are satisfied with the present central government. In Kerala and Puducherry, around 60 per cent people are satisfied with the central government schemes and policies, the polling agency stated.

In Tamil Nadu, a total 6.24 per cent people were very satisfied with the government’s policies and 22.71 per cent were somewhat satisfied. Around 50.53 per cent people were completely unsatisfied with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

In Assam, around 41.94 per cent people are very much satisfied with the central government and around 26.72 per cent are satisfied to some extent with the central government.

Similarly, 45.62 per cent people in West Bengal are very much satisfied with the central government and 23.49 per cent are some what satisfied .

In Kerala, 28.67 per cent people are very much satisfied with the government and 29.63 per cent are somewhat satisfied.

In Puducherry, around 22.46 per cent are very satisfied with the government and 23.7 per cent are somewhat satisfied.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry elections are scheduled in March-May. The Election Commission has announced the poll dates for four states and one Union Territory. The voting begins on March 27 and counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The Assembly polls in Bengal will be held in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. In Kerala and Puducherry, the polls will be held in a single phase on April 6. Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6. In Assam, people will vote in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes for all states will be held on May 2.

The sample size of the survey in each states were different according to CVOTER. Around 4,776 across people across 126 seats in Assam, 8,796 people across 140 seats in Kerala, 1,647 people across 30 seats in Puducherry, 16,457 people across 234 seats in Tamil Nadu and 38,932 people across 294 seats took part in the survey.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.