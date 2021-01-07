People must purchase ‘panchagavya’ products to save cows: K’taka minister

Bengaluru, Jan 8 : Karnataka Animal Husbandry, Hajj and Waqf minister Prabhu Chauhan on Thursday appealed to people to purchase desi cow products manufactured using cow dung and urine, among others.

In a note released to the media here, Chauhan said that while people use cow products like ghee, milk and curd, they should also start using other cow products.

“There is a wide range of panchagavya products such as Go-Ark (distilled cow urine), Satvik Dhoop (pure incense sticks), A2 cow ghee, hand churned ghee, desi cow ghee, panchagavya medicines, dant manjan, soap, shampoo, skin lotion, cow dung soaps, cow dung dhoop and many more. These products need people’s encouragement,” he said.

He added that panchagavya is a unit of five glorious elements from cow – urine, cow dung, milk, curd and ghee. “Consumption of panchagavya products on regular basis removes toxins from our body, and leads to miraculous healing of food addictions,” he said, adding that the state government will soon take up extensive research of these byproducts to create awareness among the people.

Heaping praise on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and all his cabinet colleagues, the minister said that now the anti-Cow slaughter ban is a reality, and thanked his colleagues and the CM for helping him table this bill in the Assembly.

He also directed the officials to take stringent steps to implement this ban in order to prevent cows from being slaughtered. “I also take the opportunity to appeal to the people, especially those who can afford to look after abandoned cows, to come forward and help the government save cows,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.