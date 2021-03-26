People of Assam should vote wisely: Manmohan Singh

New March: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the people of Assam should vote wisely for the party which upholds the constitution and democracy.

He said Assam has been his second home and released a video message in which he said: “It was my privilege to represent Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years, from 1991 to 2019. I am deeply grateful for the trust and affection of the people of Assam, and for the friendship of the Late Shri Hiteshwar Saikia, and the Late Shri Tarun Gogoi.”

He said that the people of Assam enabled him to serve the country as Finance Minister of India for 5 years, and as Prime Minister of India for 10 years.

He further said: “The time has come for you to cast your ballot in the Vidhan Sabha elections. You must vote wisely. The people of Assam have endured terrible suffering through a long period of insurgency and unrest. Under the leadership of the Late Shri Tarun Gogoi from 2001 to 2016, Assam made a new beginning towards peace and development. However, it is now facing very serious setbacks.

“Society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture, and language. The basic rights of the common man are being denied. There is an atmosphere of tension and of fear. Ill-conceived ‘Note-Bandi’ and badly-implemented GST have weakened the economy. Lakhs of people and women have lost their livelihoods. The youth are desperate for decent jobs. Rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas is making life difficult for the aAam Aadmi’. The poor are becoming poorer. And COVID-19 is making matter much worse.

“You must vote for a government that upholds the Constitution of India and the principles of democracy. You must vote for a government that will care for every citizen, for every community. You must vote for a government that will ensure inclusive growth. You must vote for a government that will put Assam once again on the path of peace and development,” he added.